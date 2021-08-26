Senators now aim to control prep sports group, not remove it

Association leaders, including Commissioner Que Tucker, said Thursday the bill is too prescriptive and does not acknowledge reforms that NCHSAA leaders started in the spring.

“We’ve always had an informal memorandum of understanding and we wish to continue that work,” Tucker told the committee. “But what we would like to be able to do is to continue that without coercion, without political influence.”

Colin Fegeley, athletics director at Green Level High School in Wake County, said he was "hard pressed to find many aspects of the bill that truly puts student athletes first.”

Senators exchanged verbal jabs over whether Tucker and other board leaders had provided input for the latest legislation. Senate Republicans did meet privately with Tucker and other NCHSAA leaders after the previous bill was unveiled and voted on the by education committee.

But negotiations over the latest version largely occurred with the State Board of Education, Sawyer said, because “I, respectfully, don’t know that it’s really important to get input from the contractor on what the contract should be.” Sen. Gladys Robinson, a Guilford County Democrat, said that was a bad decision that encourages partisanship. Still, most state board members are appointed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.