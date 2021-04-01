 Skip to main content
Senators object to proposed Nebraska sex education standards
AP

Senators object to proposed Nebraska sex education standards

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Twenty-eight Nebraska lawmakers are objecting to proposed state education standards that include lessons on gender identity and gender stereotypes, with lessons starting as early as the first grade.

The senators sent an open letter to the Nebraska State Board of Education, which is expected to consider the proposal on Friday. The letter, dated Wednesday, called the draft standards a backdoor attempt to mandate curriculum that lawmakers have repeatedly rejected.

“We understand the current draft is the first, and that the process of revision will take time,” said the letter, released by Sen. Joni Albrecht, of Thurston. “However, we find the content and tenor of this first draft so problematic that it demands immediate attention.”

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has raised concerns as well, saying the standards were drafted “with the help of political activists, and without the input of key mainstream organizations.”

Nebraska Department of Education officials said the proposed standards were created by a team of educators from around the state, with advice from doctors, psychologists and other behavioral and mental health experts.

