Senators OK Lincoln business lobbyist for health board

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln business lobbyist and Republican operative won confirmation to Nebraska's state health board on Wednesday despite criticism from a handful of Democratic lawmakers.

Senators voted 37-7 to confirm Bud Synhorst to the state Board of Health. The board sets rules for a variety of health care professions, including doctors and nurses, and regulates the people who work in those fields.

Synhorst is a former Nebraska Republican Party executive director who now serves as president of the Lincoln Independent Business Association, a conservative-leaning group with members that were openly critical of the city's coronavirus mask mandate. He was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, a fellow Republican.

As the business group's president, Synhorst voiced concerns after Lincoln city officials shuttered two bars for violating the mandate. He also was a campaign operative for Republicans seeking office in Nebraska's officially nonpartisan Legislature.