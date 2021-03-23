Senators press NC elections chief for answers on ballot deal

“I do believe that we have the trust and confidence of our voters, and we worked to ensure that they knew that their vote would count and that they could cast their ballots safely without the fear of disease," Brinson Bell told the Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee. Voters, she added, “had difficulty trusting the U.S. Postal Service, not their election officials.”

The five-member board, which has a Democratic majority, unanimously agreed to give Brinson Bell the authority to authorize the settlement covering three key areas. The agreement delayed the date set in state law by which absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day could be received by counties and still count from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12. It also described how absentee ballots lacking full witness information on their outer envelopes could still be counted without requiring the voter to complete a whole new ballot.

The GOP legislative leaders and President Donald Trump’s campaign challenged the changes in court, saying they bypassed laws approved by the General Assembly and altered rules after voting had already started. While a federal trial judge’s ruling in October led state board officials to alter their guidance on witness information, the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately declined to disturb the new ballot deadline.