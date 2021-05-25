Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission

It’s unclear if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who has said he will hold a vote on the House bill “soon," would be open to changing the legislation. He has repeatedly said that the vote will show “where every member stands” on the insurrection, during which rioters beat police, broke through windows and doors and sent lawmakers running for their lives.

Schumer said Tuesday that “obviously we’ll look at any proposal, but it can’t just undo the commission.” He said he had heard of one proposal that suggested a separate Republican staff, but “you can’t have a commission with two warring staffs.”

Congress “is not going to just sweep Jan. 6 under the rug,” Schumer said, even if it is bad politics for Republicans in the 2022 elections.

The talks come as Republicans have struggled over whether to support the bill — and with how to respond to the insurrection in general as many in their party have remained loyal to Trump. The former president told his supporters the morning of Jan. 6 to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat and has repeatedly said the election was stolen, even though his claims have been refuted by courts and election officials across the country.