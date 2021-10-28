 Skip to main content
AP

Senators urge emergency protections for wolves in US West

Senators urge emergency protections for wolves in US West

FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. The Biden administration said Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, that federal protections may need to be restored for gray wolves in the western U.S. after Republican-backed state laws made it much easier to kill the predators.

 Dawn Villella

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A group of Democratic lawmakers on Thursday urged the Biden administration to enact emergency protections for gray wolves in the U.S. West in response to Republican-backed state laws that make it easier to kill the predators.

Twenty-one U.S. senators led by New Jersey's Cory Booker and Michigan's Gary Peters asked Interior Sec. Deb Haaland to shield wolves from being killed for 240 days while permanent protections are considered.

It's been legal to hunt and trap wolves in the U.S. Northern Rockies for the past decade, after they rebounded from widespread extermination and federal endangered species protections were lifted.

But Republican officials in Montana and Idaho are intent on culling more wolf packs. Wolves periodically attack livestock and also prey on elk and deer herds that many hunters prize.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last month launched a year-long review to determine if protections need to be restored. The move did nothing to protect wolves in the interim.

“If continued unabated for this hunting season, these extreme wolf eradication policies will result in the deaths of hundreds of gray wolves,” the Democratic lawmakers said in a letter to Haaland. “The Department of Interior can prevent these senseless killings.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Moscow embarks on sweeping lockdown as COVID deaths surge

