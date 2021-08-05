Senators wrapping up $1T infrastructure bill, voting ahead

McConnell’s vote could make or break the package, serving up a victory for Biden with passage or delivering another failure by Washington to address the nation’s infrastructure needs. The Trump administration was unable to follow through on President Donald Trump's call for investing trillions of dollars in infrastructure.

Republican strategist Scott Jennings, a longtime McConnell ally, said it’s easy to see how McConnell could get to “yes” on this first part of Biden's infrastructure priorities.

“Just listen to what he said,” Jennings said. “He always said it should be a smaller package focused on roads bridges airports and broadband.”

Politically, the votes ahead could be a win-win for McConnell and Republicans to show some bipartisanship on this first package while launching into a strictly partisan broadside against the larger plan.

“I do think it gives Republicans senators a chance to say, ‘Look, they always claim we’re going to stop everything,’” Jennings said.

“It does give the Republicans a chance to say, `We're for the stuff that makes sense and we’re against the stuff that doesn't.'”

The Senate was expected to be quiet on Friday as many lawmakers attend funeral services for former Sen. Mike Enzi in Wyoming. But senators are bracing for another weekend session as they push ahead on both pieces of legislation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0