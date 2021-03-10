Seoul agrees to pay more for hosting American troops in 2021

American and South Korean officials, in separate briefings for reporters in Washington and Seoul, said the 13.9% increase will apply to the South Korean government's payments this year. In each of the following four years, the increase will match increases in Seoul's national defense budget.

The previous agreement had expired at the end of 2019; the new deal covers 2020 retroactively by keeping South Korea's payment the same as 2019 at about 1.04 trillion Korean won, or the equivalent of about $910 million at current exchange rates. For this year, Seoul agreed to pay 1.18 trillion won, or about $1 billion. That is a 13.9% increase, which a State Department official said is the largest since 2004.

Overall, South Korea will be paying about 44% of the overall cost of having American troops based on the peninsula, not counting U.S. military and civilian salaries. The State Department said that is similar to Seoul's share over many years. The U.S. has about 28,500 troops in South Korea.

