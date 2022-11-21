 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Seoul: Kim's daughter unveiled last week is his 2nd child

  • 0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was recently seen in public for the first time at a missile launch site is his second child, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Tuesday, as speculation swirled about his motives for bringing her to the attention of the outside world.

On Saturday, North Korea said that Kim observed the launch of the country’s most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile -- Hwasong-17 -- the previous day with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter.” State media released photos showing Kim walking hand-in-hand with a young girl clad in a white coat and red shoes past a massive missile placed on a launch truck, and watching a soaring weapon from a distance.

People are also reading…

In a closed-door briefing at a parliament committee, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, the country’s main spy agency, told lawmakers that it assesses the daughter is Kim’s second child named Ju Ae, Yoo Sang-bum, one of the lawmakers who attended the meeting, said.

Youn Kun-young, who also attended the NIS briefing, confirmed the substance of Yoo’s comments but refused to provide further details.

The daughter apparently is Kim’s child who retired NBA star Dennis Rodman saw during his trip to Pyongyang in 2013. After that Pyongyang visit, Rodman told the British newspaper Guardian that he and Kim had a “relaxing time by the sea” with the leader’s family and that he held Kim’s baby daughter, named Ju Ae.

It was the first time North Korea officially confirmed her existence. North Korea's state media didn't disclose the age, name and other details of Kim's daughter last week. South Korean media have speculated Kim married Ri in 2009 and that they have three children, who were born in 2010, 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Kim, 38, is a third generation of his family to run North Korea since 1948. He inherited power in late 2011 upon the death of his father Kim Jong Il.

Kim and his father were both first mentioned in state media dispatches after they became adults. Given that, the revealing of the daughter believed to be in her early teens came as a surprise to outside observers.

Some experts say the daughter’s disclosing at a missile test site showed that Kim was emboldened by his advancing nuclear arsenal, the backbone of his family's rule. Others speculate if Kim continues to bring her to major public events, that could suggest that Kim might have her as his early heir apparent in his mind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.” Trump made his plans official Tuesday night after teasing the potential of a comeback since before he even left the White House in 2021. He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers. Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative. If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. Japan's defense minister says the missile's range could potentially cover the entire mainland United States. The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea’s recent run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal as China and Russia oppose U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions against it.

Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices

Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices

A wartime agreement that unblocked grain shipments from Ukraine and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by four months. The announcement Thursday from United Nations and other parties to the deal prevents a price shock to some of the world’s most vulnerable countries where many are struggling with hunger. Struck during Russia's war in Ukraine, the initiative established a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address concerns that cargo vessels might carry weapons or launch attacks. The deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey on July 22 was due to expire Saturday. Russia confirmed the extension but said it expected progress on removing obstacles to exporting its food and fertilizers.

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard, as the aircraft flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions and life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia were seen as directing the blame for the downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has always denied any connection. The trial was held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Malaysia. Since they are still at large, it's unlikely those convicted will serve any time.

Myanmar releases 4 foreigners in broad prisoner amnesty

Myanmar releases 4 foreigners in broad prisoner amnesty

Myanmar’s military-controlled government released an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker, an ex-British diplomat and an American as part of a broad prisoner amnesty that also freed many local citizens held for protesting the army takeover. Australia, the U.S. and rights groups welcomed the releases while calling for Myanmar to free others unjustly detained. State media said Australian Sean Turnell, Japan’s Toru Kubota, Briton Vicky Bowman, and American Kyaw Htay Oo were among  5,774 prisoners being freed on a national holiday. Among them was pro-democracy activist Mya Aye, who were arrested Feb. 1, 2021, the day the military seized power. “I will always stand together with the people of Myanmar,” Mya Aye defiantly told the crowd outside the prison after his release.

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

The company that makes Jack Daniel’s is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey’s signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court. Jack Daniel’s has asked the justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic Bad Spaniels toy. The high court could say as soon as Monday whether the justices will agree. A number of major companies from the makers of Campbell Soup to outdoor brand Patagonia and jeans maker Levi Strauss have urged the justices to take what they say is an important case for trademark law. The toy’s maker says Jack Daniel’s can’t take a joke.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News