'Serious racial disparities' in Pennsylvania juvenile court

Policymakers found widespread geographic and racial disparities in how youth offenders are treated, with Black youths more likely than white youths to be removed from home and prosecuted in adult court. Black youths represent 38% of cases in juvenile court, but 62% of the youths detained before adjudication and 47% sent to a residential facility, the report said. The use of detention varied widely from county to county.

“It was glaring that there is such racial disparity,” task force member Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Luzerne, said at a news conference at the Capitol in Harrisburg. “Many times you have families that are crying out to the system to say, ‘Help our family, we’re having difficulties in many different areas.’ And then that family gets snared into their child being taken away."

The task force, which included state lawmakers, officials in the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, local officials and others, made a range of administrative, statutory and budgetary recommendations. They include:

— Greatly expanding the use of community-based interventions as an alternative to residential placement, reserving detention for kids who “pose a serious risk of harm to community safety.”

— Narrowing the use of pre-adjudication detention.