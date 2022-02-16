 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Service commission map would bar Democrat's challenge

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are advancing a redistricting plan for the Georgia Public Service Commission that would prevent a Democratic challenger from running against Republican Commissioner Tim Echols in this year's election.

The Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee voted 8-3 on Wednesday for Senate Bill 472, which would redraw the utility regulatory body's five districts. The commission controls how much Georgia Power Co. can charge on electric bills and also regulates private natural gas companies.

Public Service Commissioners are elected by voters statewide, but must live in one of the five districts. Echols, the District 2 Commissioner, is up for reelection to a six-year term this year, while District 3 Commissioner Fitz Johnson, also a Republican, is running for the remaining two years of former Commissioner Chuck Eaton's term. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Eaton to a judgeship and named Johnson to replace Eaton.

People are also reading…

Democrat Patty Durand of Peachtree Corners in Gwinnett County had filed to challenge Echols, but won't be able to run if lawmakers approve the new map, because her county will be drawn out of Echols district and into Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald's district. Durand can't move, because candidates must live in their district for a year before November's election.

Durand told The Associated Press that the major rejiggering of the map leads her to believe she was targeted. A total of 41 of Georgia's 159 counties would change districts from the current map, including the Savannah and Macon areas and much of northwest Georgia, in addition to Gwinnett. She said lawmakers could have moved as few as six counties to get five districts of roughly 2.1 million people.

“You could have moved six counties, while they did 40 to get to where they did," Durand said. “That's why I think I was targeted.”

Senate Majority Leader John Kennedy, a Macon Republican sponsoring the bill, told committee members Wednesday that all five commissioners had consulted on the map and were recommending the new plan.

Commission President Tricia Pridemore, a Marietta Republican, also said all five commissioners “looked at” their districts before the map was introduced. Echols denied that in a text, writing that he was “fine with the old or new map districts.”

“I did not see the map until the day after it was released," Echols wrote.

Kennedy defended the maps as necessitated by population shifts. Lawmakers have to redraw district lines every 10 years after the U.S. Census.

Residents in Gwinnett County, as well as in 10 middle Georgia counties, including Bibb and Houston, would go 10 years without being able to run for a commission seat under the proposed changes. The middle Georgia counties were drawn into Republican Commissioner Jason Shaw's District 1. Both Shaw and McDonald won reelection in 2020, meaning their seats won't be on the ballot until 2026. Echols was last on the ballot in the current District 2 in 2016.

Sen. Nikki Merritt, a Grayson Democrat, said the new map is unfair to Gwinnett voters. She criticized the decision to redraw it as part of a pattern by Republicans, who have also used their legislative majority to intervene and redraw county commission and school board districts in a number of Democratic-majority counties.

“This drawing of the Public Service Commission map went through no process. It's not transparent, it's just one senator deciding to take out an opponent for a Republican incumbent,” Merritt said.

Kennedy did not immediately respond to a request for comment made through the state Senate press office.

It's not clear if new districts will last an entire decade until the next census. A group of Black voters in Fulton County has sued to overturn the system of statewide elections, saying that it unfairly dilutes the votes of African Americans.

The group is asking a judge to order the state to allow only voters of a district to choose their commissioner and to draw at least one majority-Black district. The U.S. Department of Justice joined the suit on behalf of the plaintiffs in June. In a January ruling that mostly favored the plaintiffs, U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg said the case should go to trial, but no date has been scheduled.

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Disney resorts halt masks requirements for vaccinated visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News