Service providers and disabled, older residents seek funds

The House approved a $13.5 billion budget last month, and lawmakers have until June 24 to agree on a compromise after the Senate develops and approves its version.

Forrest Beaudoin-Friede, of Peterborough, urged the Senate committee to fully fund support services for those with developmental disabilities and to create a dental benefit for adult Medicaid recipients.

“The supports I receive help me to live independently in my own apartment, work part-time, volunteer in my community and stay involved in activism,” said Beaudoin-Friede, who has Down syndrome.

Marianne Jackson, executive director of the Gibson Senior Center in North Conway, said her organization, which has been closed for most of the pandemic, recently arranged an outing for four women who hadn’t been out of their apartments for more than five months.

“They gushed with joy,” she said. “Now, we need to pivot to bring back many of the people who have been otherwise stranded, but it’s going to take effort and funds.”