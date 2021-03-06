Setting up mobile homes after Louisiana storms is slow-going

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Six months after Hurricane Laura wrecked southwest Louisiana, the Federal Emergency Management Agency still is trying to set up temporary mobile homes for several thousand families who need a place to live, with an estimate the work won't be complete until more than a year after the storm.

John Long, the FEMA official coordinating recovery work in Louisiana, said about 1,250 families are in the temporary housing units, typically a recreational vehicle or mobile home. That's fewer than half the 3,300 families — most of them in hard-hit Calcasieu Parish — the federal agency deemed eligible and expects to eventually house.

“It's just a long process, and so because of that, we don't expect to have everyone in a unit that needs one until the September/October time frame,” Long said.

He acknowledged the slow process, describing efforts to find and lease available RV and mobile home parks for units that can't fit onto someone's property as they rebuild. But he said FEMA also will have to build several mobile home parks to house the remaining temporary units. For units placed in someone's yard or for new group sites, that requires construction work and permitting and zoning approvals.