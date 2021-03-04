Settlement OKs return of indoor youth sports in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Indoor youth sports can soon resume in California after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration agreed on Thursday to settle a lawsuit brought by two high-school athletes.

The settlement means indoor youth sports can resume with testing in counties where there are 14 or fewer new cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 people, according to Marlon Gardinera, head football coach at Scripps Ranch High School in San Diego and the father of one of the students named in the lawsuit.

Most counties already meet that threshold. As a whole, California is averaging 10.2 new virus cases per 100,000 people.

“All high school sports can resume in California,” Gardinera said. “Kids can get back to doing what they love.”

Details of the settlement were confirmed by Ian Friedman and Stephen Grebing, attorneys with the San Diego-based law firm Wingert Grebing who represented the students. State officials did not confirm the settlement, but California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state would issue new guidance soon.