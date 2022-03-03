 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Settlement over N. Carolina driver license revocations OK'd

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has approved an agreement designed to help tens of thousands of North Carolina residents regain driving privileges only because their licenses were revoked when they couldn't afford to pay traffic fines and court costs.

The settlement signed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder and disclosed Thursday essentially ends a 2018 lawsuit that challenged the constitutionality of North Carolina's practice of revoking the licenses of people for the inability to pay.

Lawyers for a pair of low-income motorists who initially sued the Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner said the agency failed to alert drivers in danger of losing their licenses that they could get a reprieve by pleading to a judge that they could not afford to pay their penalties.

The lawsuit ultimately expanded to include everyone whose licenses were revoked since mid-2015 because of their failure to pay these costs for traffic offenses and who were still unable to drive lawfully. They wanted the law governing license revocations for nonpayment struck down and licenses reinstated where the question of indigency applied.

People are also reading…

DMV estimates there are 57,000 people with revoked licenses in which their failure to pay is the only obstacle to reinstatement, a state’s attorney told Schroeder at hearing in Winston-Salem last week.

The settlement “will help mitigate the harms of the unnecessarily harsh and punitive practice of revoking people’s drivers’ licenses because they are not wealthy, a practice which has disproportionately affected people and communities of color,” Michele Delgado, an attorney for the ACLU of North Carolina, which helped represent the plaintiffs, said in a news release.

Under the agreement, reached following negotiations with a mediator’s help, DMV will send letters and emails to an estimated 185,000 people letting them know of the legal process in place to seek a judge’s waiver of their traffic fees and court costs. Similar notices will be sent in the future before revocations are complete.

DMV also will pay $30,000 to fund a third-party website that provides information to motorists seeking how to prevent their licenses from being suspended due to nonpayment of penalties and costs, including legal resources. Notices will be posted in DMV offices and courthouses statewide about the settlement and options to prevent revocations.

Schroeder wrote that while the motorists had not demonstrated a likelihood that the law was unconstitutional, the “increased notice provisions included in the settlement seek to provide additional procedural due process safeguards" so drivers plainly know they can retain their licenses.

“The settlement appears fair, reasonable, and adequate,” Schroeder wrote in his order, dated Wednesday. The settlement contains no admission of wrongdoing by the DMV commissioner, he added.

DMV said in a statement Thursday that the state offered not long after the lawsuit was filed to make improvements to the current warning that drivers receive when their permit may be revoked, but the plaintiffs rejected it. The settlement contains conditions the state offered earlier, the agency said.

DMV “always looks for new ways to improve communications as we strive to provide outstanding customer service to all North Carolinians,” the statement said.

The initial plaintiffs described in the litigation their struggles to get restored their licenses, which the lawsuit says are essentially a prerequisite to employment in a state like North Carolina. A 2016 U.S. Department of Transportation report said more than 90% of North Carolina residents traveled to work by car and only 1% got there by public transit, according to the lawsuit.

The initial plaintiffs — both Cabarrus County residents at the time — described in the lawsuit a cycle of fines and attempts to catch up on their debts as they try to hold on to their jobs and support their families.

One unemployed resident said he faced revocation because he failed to pay $228; the other could not pay several hundred dollars in penalties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have hired an outside attorney to investigate the behavior of a former state senator who photographed an aide without her knowledge, and the findings will be released to the public by mid-April, a state senator said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens detained at anti-war rally in St. Petersburg

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News