 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton

  • 0
Election 2022 What to Watch

FILE - Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Austin Police Association on Sept. 10, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Paxton faces Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush in a Republican primary runoff election on Tuesday May 24, 2022.

 Jay Janner - member, Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Not many people charged with felony crimes go seven years without ever standing trial. One of them is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The twists and turns of how the Republican, who is on the cusp of winning the GOP nomination for a third term Tuesday, has yet to have his day in court after being indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015 has little comparison in American politics. And along the way, it has upended what it means to be a compromised officeholder in Texas.

Four different judges have overseen his case at some point. Where a trial would happen — if it ever does — has ping-ponged from Dallas to Houston to Dallas again. All the while, other clouds have gathered over Paxton: the FBI is investigating him over separate accusations of corruption, and the State Bar of Texas is weighing possible reprimands over his attempts to baselessly overturn the 2020 election.

People are also reading…

Once, nearly a year passed with no movement in the case at all.

No single reason explains the delays. But altogether, Paxton has become an example of how powerful allies and acts of God can drag out career-threatening criminal charges, and allow a politician to rise above being written off as a political goner.

“I mean, this one is crazy," said Andrew Wheat, a leader of the watchdog Texans For Public Justice. His group in 2014 filed a complaint with prosecutors over Paxton's failure to register as a securities adviser, one of the criminal charges the Republican is battling.

Wheat is dubious that a trial will ever happen. “And by the time it does, if it ever does, will it have any significance left to it?" he said.

Paxton, who faces five to 99 years in prison if convicted, has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys point out that Paxton invoked his right to a speedy trial and blame the holdup on special prosecutors, who have spent years in a protracted battle over how much they're getting paid and where the case should be tried.

How much the case matters is a question Texas Republicans have, arguably, already answered.

Paxton was reelected in 2018 when the felony charges were still making front pages. He is now in reach of winning the nomination again Tuesday in a runoff against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who finished second in a four-way primary in March, but still 20 percentage points behind Paxton.

Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and the last of his famous family still in office, has staked a comeback on TV ads that splash the indictments across the screen and call Paxton unfit for office. Paxton has mostly ignored the attacks while flaunting former President Donald Trump's endorsement. Most top Texas Republicans have been restrained in voicing any concerns, but a rare exception came just days ahead of the runoff, when U.S. Sen. John Cornyn called the unresolved case an “embarrassment."

“Obviously the voters will have access to that information,” Cornyn said last week. “They’ll make their own decision and I can’t predict what the outcome will be.”

The indictments accuse Paxton of defrauding investors in a Dallas-area tech startup by not disclosing he was being paid by the company, called Servergy, to recruit them. The indictments were handed up just months after Paxton was sworn in as Texas’ top law enforcement officer.

Not long after, allies of Paxton spearheaded attacks on special prosecutors' $300 hourly rate, calling it an abuse of taxpayer money. Local leaders in Paxton's hometown of Collin County, which is controlled by Republicans, agreed and voted to slash the pay.

Since then, the criminal case has inched along. A court system brought to a standstill by a 2017 hurricane and then the coronavirus pandemic slowed the pace even more. As it stands now, special prosecutors are waiting on Texas’ top criminal court to rule on an appeal to address payment issues and keep Paxton’s case in Houston.

“The trial’s extended delay was in no way attributable to improper influence of Mr. Paxton," said Philip Hilder, one of Paxton's attorneys, pointing the finger instead at prosecutors for challenging their pay and other pretrial rulings.

“In fact, Mr. Paxton invoked his right to speedy trial. Mr. Paxton is innocent of these charges and sought to have his day in a proper court long ago," he said in a statement.

In the intervening years, Paxton has drawn new scrutiny after eight of this top deputies accused him in 2020 of allegedly abusing his office to help a wealthy donor, Nate Paul, resist an earlier FBI investigation of the developer.

Both federal probes continue, with investigators in recent months collecting Paul’s business records and asking how the developer might have been paying Paxton, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Paul, whose lawyers did not respond to requests for comment, has denied bribing Paxton. The attorney general has broadly denied wrongdoing and his lawyers declined to comment on the FBI investigation.

In New Jersey, a two-year corruption indictment against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat, ended with a hung jury in 2017. In Texas, attorneys and legal experts struggled to recall a case that has stretched as long as Paxton's without a resolution.

State Rep. Gene Wu, a Democrat and attorney who spent three years as a prosecutor in Houston, described the delays as unheard of, saying even high-level cases in Texas' largest county go to trial in two or three years.

“There is a legitimate criminal violation and justice is not being served because the people being charged have money and they have power," Wu said.

There is no time limit in which the charges against Paxton would expire. “But as a practical matter, the courts are going to get concerned. People's memories fade and the like," said David Kwok, co-director of the Criminal Justice Institute at the University of Houston Law Center.

The case hasn't outlasted Wheat's watchdog group but they've scaled back: He says financial support for their nonprofit, which also filed the complaint that led to former Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s indictment in 2014, has been challenging in recent years.

After being forced into a runoff, Paxton's campaign raised more than $2 million in about three months.

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton campaign lawyer sought to 'use' FBI, prosecutor says

Clinton campaign lawyer sought to 'use' FBI, prosecutor says

A prosecutor says a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign who is charged with lying to the FBI early in the Trump-Russia probe sought to “use and manipulate” federal law enforcement to create an “October surprise” in the final weeks of the presidential race. The remarks came during opening statements Tuesday at the start of Michael Sussmann's trial. He's accused of lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting by telling the bureau’s top lawyer that he wasn’t acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he presented information that he said might connect Russia to then-candidate Donald Trump. Sussman's lawyer denies that he lied.

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor has won his primary, and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party. Trump’s late endorsement helped put the already surging far-right state senator Doug Mastriano over the top Tuesday in the GOP governor’s primary in one of the nation’s premier battleground states. But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, is locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that is too early to call. On the Democratic side, progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party's Senate nomination. 

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn's unexpected victory in 2020 made him the youngest member of the House and a rising Republican star — until the scandals started piling up. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old conservative North Carolina firebrand left his election night party early, and a spokesperson told reporters he was conceding the race to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn faced a slew of problems as he sought a second term — many of his own creation. On Monday, former President Donald Trump had urged voters to give him a second chance.

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

President Joe Biden is expected to come out with a list of countries that will join an Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won’t be among them. The pact is meant to allow the U.S. to work more closely with Asian economies on supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and more. Biden plans to highlight the framework as he meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirms that Taiwan isn’t among the governments signed up for the launch. Taiwan's inclusion would have irked China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own.

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

President Joe Biden has signed legislation granting Ukraine another $40 billion in U.S. support as it continues to battle a Russian invasion. The legislation includes $20 billion in military assistance, $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than $1 billion to help refugees. Biden signed the legislation while he was traveling in Seoul, South Korea after the bill was flown to him during his first visit to the region as president.

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans have voted not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, after many activists rose up against the move. The Republican endorsement has been highly sought after because it unlocks funding from the state party. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch got the most votes at 55%, just short of the 60% needed for an endorsement. Now the Republican candidates for governor will fight it out without any official backing from the party. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for President Joe Biden’s visit were sent home  Thursday after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation. An agent and an armed physical security specialist were involved in an alcohol-fueled incident that included a heated argument with a taxi driver and led to local law enforcement filing a police report. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly. Other witnesses also lodged complaints about the federal law enforcement officers' behavior. No charges were filed. The Secret Service says it is investigating.

Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

Concern is mounting over the fate of Ukrainian fighters who have become Moscow’s prisoners as Russia claimed full control of the Mariupol steel plant. A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters were in custody and they were sure to face tribunals. Their family members have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war and eventually returned to Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukraine “will fight for the return” of every one of them. The steel plant for weeks was the last Ukrainian holdout in Mariupol and a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity in the strategic port city.

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

President Joe Biden mourned with Buffalo’s grieving families on Tuesday, then exhorted the nation to reject what he angrily labeled the poison of white supremacy. He said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket. Biden declared that “evil will not win” in America. “Replacement theory” is the idea that white people are being intentionally replaced by people of color. It's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Big Head Todd fan Chris Myres

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News