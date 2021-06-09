Several Mississippi cities reelect mayors, others see change

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mayors won reelection Tuesday in Mississippi's two largest cities, Jackson and Gulfport, and a Republican was elected in Tupelo to succeed the Democratic mayor who did not seek a third term.

Voter turnout was low in several cities as people elected mayors, council members or aldermen for the four-year term that begins July 1.

In Jackson, Democratic Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who's an attorney, won a second term. He defeated Republican Jason Wells and three independent candidates — Shafeqah “BigMama” Lodree, Charlotte Reeves and Les Tannehill.

“We aren’t satisfied. It’s only a start. We want to build a movement that represents all of us," Lumumba said at an election-night party, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Republican Billy Hewes, who is a former state senator, won a third term as Gulfport mayor by defeating Democratic challenger Howard Page. Hewes told the Sun Herald that he plans to focus on attracting tech jobs tied to Gulf of Mexico exploration.