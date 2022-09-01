 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sexual assault spike spurs military to focus on prevention

  • Updated
  • 0
Military Sexual Assaults

FILE - The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view made through an airplane window in Washington, Jan. 26, 2020. Reports of sexual assaults across the U.S. military jumped by 13% last year, driven by significant increases in the Army and the Navy as bases began to move out of pandemic restrictions and public venues opened back up.

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alarmed by a dramatic increase in reported sexual assaults in the military, defense leaders said Thursday they want to beef up prevention, but they are struggling to find people to hire and are still developing programs they think can work, after nearly two decades of trying.

The idea of preventing a sexual assault before it happens isn’t new. The military services have been casting about for ways to do it for years and appear to have made little progress. But this year, officials said they are bolstered by an infusion of $479 million to hire as many as 2,400 personnel for a new “prevention workforce.”

The latest assault numbers show how much prevention programs haven't worked. Overall, the number of reported sexual assaults involving members of the military jumped by 13% last year, driven by significant increases in the Army and the Navy.

People are also reading…

At the same time, nearly 36,000 service members said in a confidential survey that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact — a dramatic increase over the roughly 20,000 who said that in a similar 2018 survey. The conclusion, said officials, is that more service members than at any time before are experiencing some type of unwanted sexual contact, and far fewer are reporting it.

“The decline in the reporting rate,” said Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., “suggests trust and faith in the military is on the wrong trajectory.” Speier, who heads the House Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, said she plans to hold a hearing in the coming weeks on the issue.

The survey found that military units that have poor command climates or have instances of gender discrimination or sexual harassment are more likely also to see more serious sexual assaults. So one prevention effort is focused on better assessing military commanders at all levels, and using command climate surveys to weed out poor leaders.

Army leaders — who saw an increase of nearly 26% in reported assaults last year — said they realized last summer that the numbers were trending badly. Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston said the service had been spending most of its energy on responding to assaults, rather than how to prevent them.

As a result, the Army is improving how it does command climate surveys, including randomly selecting soldiers to provide feedback and using those surveys in determining promotions.

“I expect our leaders to maintain positive command climates where our soldiers feel safe and can thrive,” said Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, adding that the Army is committed to focusing more on prevention and reforming the systems.

Another program the Army started involves more immediate training for younger recruits as they move to their first duty posts.

Grinston said the new training, done in the first 72 hours of a soldier's arrival, involves vignettes and role-playing to instruct troops on proper behavior and what to do if something bad starts to happen. He said that at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, where the program is in use, the number of sexual assault cases to date this fiscal year is about half of what it was last year.

Other bases, including Fort Hood in Texas, are doing similar training, teaching soldiers how to identify problems and react better and more quickly. Moving the training to earlier in a soldier's first job puts greater emphasis on it and is designed to set the tone for behavior going forward.

Building a new prevention workforce, however, is only slowly getting off the ground. A key challenge is the tight labor market, said Beth Foster, executive director of the Pentagon’s office of force resiliency.

“That’s been a challenge for us,” said Foster. “It is difficult in the labor environment in this country right now to hire specialized personnel.”

She said the department is developing a recruitment plan and hopes to tap into colleges and universities and also seek professionals who are military spouses or veterans. She said it’s difficult to say how many — if any — people have actually been hired because the various military services are doing that themselves.

Once in place, the money and the hiring will “go a long way toward funding and sustaining change over time,” said Nate Galbreath, acting director of the Pentagon’s sexual assault prevention and response office.

More than half of those in the survey said they were not satisfied with the response of their chain of command or law enforcement to their particular incident, and 30% to 40% were unhappy with the assault response staff. Those totals, said department officials, showed a sharp, and unusual, decline in trust since 2018, when the survey was last conducted.

The distrust was far greater among women.

For example, just 39% of women said they trusted the military to treat them with dignity and respect, and 40% didn't trust that the military would ensure their safety after the assault incident.

Ashlea Klahr, director of health and resilience research for the Pentagon, said some of the decline may reflect a broader distrust in the military and other government organizations that has deepened in recent years.

“We also see declining retention intentions, and declining confidence in potential recruits and in their influencers in terms of whether or not the military is doing a good job of addressing sexual assault,” she said.

In addition, assault prevention and response staff — including victims' advocates, lawyers and response coordinators — reported a sharp spike in stress, job burnout and fatigue. They complained about the impact of the pandemic on their ability to treat people and do their jobs.

Unwanted sexual conduct — which includes everything from rape to touching — increased across the board last year in the military. In addition to the Army's nearly 26% jump, the increase in Navy reports was about 9%, the Air Force was a bit more than 2% and the Marine Corps was less than 2%.

The big increases come as all the services — particularly the Army —- are struggling to meet recruiting goals this year. Officials agree that increased sexual assaults can hurt recruiting, as parents and other influencers become more wary of allowing young people to serve.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

The head of the European Union’s executive branch and Germany's chancellor have pledged a reform of the continent’s electricity market to help bring down power prices that have been pushed higher by skyrocketing gas prices. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in Bled, Slovenia on Monday that “skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing the limitations of our current electricity market design.” She said it was developed for different circumstances, and “that is why we are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market.”

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting in Ukraine was temporarily knocked offline because of damage to a transmission line. That caused a blackout in the region on Thursday and heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war. Ukraine alleges Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on it. On Thursday, authorities said the plant was cut off from the grid because of the transmission line damage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russian shelling and said the plant’s emergency backup diesel generators had to be activated.

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

To China’s fury, UN accuses Beijing of Uyghur rights abuses

To China’s fury, UN accuses Beijing of Uyghur rights abuses

The U.N. accused China of serious human rights violations that may amount to “crimes against humanity” in a long-delayed report examining a crackdown on Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. Beijing on Thursday denounced the assessment as a fabrication cooked up by Western nations. Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured or sexually assaulted. The report from the U.N. human rights office largely corroborated earlier reporting by researchers, advocacy groups and the news media. It added the weight of the world body to those conclusions. But it was not clear what impact it would have. China showed no sign of backing off its blanket denials.

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence. That's according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property. The 38-page affidavit, even in its redacted form, offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property long after he left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally.

Early budget reveal sparks talk of snap Malaysian elections

Early budget reveal sparks talk of snap Malaysian elections

Malaysia’s government says it will present its 2023 national budget on Oct. 7, three weeks ahead of schedule, sparking speculation that it may call an early general election. Polls aren’t due until September next year, but Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has come under pressure from his United Malays National Organization party to dissolve Parliament for an early vote. Ismail says the decision to present the budget early is not unusual and has been made by other administrations. Analysts say it signals possible early polls, with budget goodies seen as a way to win voters' support.

Kremlin offers mixed view of Gorbachev's historic role

Kremlin offers mixed view of Gorbachev's historic role

The Kremlin treaded carefully Wednesday reacting to Mikhail Gorbachev’s death, praising his prominent role in reshaping 20th-century history, but noting his “romantic” view of the West. The ambivalence was reflected in the uncertainty about funeral arrangements. An iconic central venue chosen for Saturday’s farewell ceremony has been used for state funerals since the Soviet times, but the Russian media reported that Gorbachev will not be given a state funeral. The hesitant stance was mirrored by state television broadcasts that paid tribute to Gorbachev as a historic figure but described his reforms as poorly planned and held him responsible for failing to safeguard the country’s interests with the West.

Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend

Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend

Italian authorities are scrambling to relieve overcrowding in shelters after scores of boats carrying migrants reached Italy's southern shores and tiny islands over the weekend. Italian media said that nearly 50 boats arrived between Friday night and Saturday. Some of the vessels launched by migrant smugglers held as few as eight passengers. Many of them were from Tunisia. Other boats reached the shores of the Italian mainland. The Italian news agency ANSA said Sunday that 92 migrants reached Puglia in a sailboat.

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the first such transit publicized since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were conducting a routine transit through the strait on Sunday. The cruisers are sailing the waterway at a time of tensions over Taiwan. China conducted many military exercises in the Strait earlier this month to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing’s threats. The U.S. said the sailing route was beyond the territorial seas of any state.

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

A legal filing shows the Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month. Monday's filing says the department has identified "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information." The filing from the department follows a judge's weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege. A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida. The Justice Department says in its filing it would disclose more information later this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s legacy 25 years after her tragic death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News