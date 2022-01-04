Shapiro backs Pittsburgh-area lawmaker to be running mate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic Party's presumed nominee for governor this year, on Tuesday endorsed a Pittsburgh-area state lawmaker, Austin Davis, to be his running mate and lieutenant governor.

Davis, 32, is in his third term representing McKeesport and other nearby towns along the Monongahela River in the state House of Representatives. He has connections to Allegheny County's party leaders, having been an assistant to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald a vice chair of the county Democratic Party.

Davis is a member of the Legislative Black Caucus and, if elected, would be the state's first black lieutenant governor.

Also seeking the party's nomination for lieutenant governor is five-term state Rep. Brian Sims of Philadelphia. Sims made history in 2012 when he became Pennsylvania’s first openly gay candidate to be elected to the Legislature.

The primary election is May 17.

Besides Shapiro, Davis is also bringing the backing of Gov. Tom Wolf, Democratic leaders of the state House and Senate and party leaders in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and southeastern Pennsylvania.

Shapiro was elected in 2020 to his second term as Pennsylvania's attorney general. His electoral success and fundraising prowess has effectively cleared the party's gubernatorial field of any high-level opposition.

