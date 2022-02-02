 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Shapiro sets campaign cash record to start election year

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Democratic Party's endorsed candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, headed into 2021 with $13.4 million in his campaign account, a state record for a candidate heading into an election year.

Shapiro, whose campaign report was posted online by the state after Monday night's reporting deadline, is not expected to face opposition in the primary and has unified the party, getting endorsements from its state committee and biggest allies, including the AFL-CIO.

He reported raising $13.4 million in 2021, boosted by labor unions and big checks in a state that puts no limits on individual contributions. Labor unions gave Shapiro more than $3 million in 2021, while donors who gave at least $50,000 kicked in more than $5.4 million.

The double-digits deep field of Republican candidates vying for the party's nomination reported relatively anemic fundraising through Dec. 31.

Dave White, who runs a large plumbing and HVAC firm in Delaware County, loaned himself $3 million and led the field with almost $2.5 million in the bank. Jake Corman, the state Senate's ranking Republican, reported just over $2 million in the bank.

People are also reading…

No other reports on file came close, although Bill McSwain, a white-collar defense attorney who was the top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under former President Donald Trump, has the endorsement of an organization that is a conduit for campaign cash from billionaire Jeffrey Yass.

The organization, he told a Republican audience last week, is prepared to spend up to $20 million on his campaign.

The primary election is May 17.

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/timelywriter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Watch Now: Related Video

This volcano might be hot but it's located in one of the coldest places on earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News