Sharp jump in US Navy transits to counter China under Trump

To erode China’s claims on the South China Sea, U.S. ship conduct "freedom of navigation” operations, sailing into international waters that China is trying to claim as its own. So far this year, there have been two such operations in the South China Sea, the latest one on Feb. 17, around the Spratly Islands.

In fact, a large number of the missions over the last two years involved either the Spratly or Paracel Islands, where China has developed outposts.

“Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the sea, including freedoms of navigation and overflight, free trade and unimpeded commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations,” the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said last month, when the USS Russell, a destroyer, sailed around the Spratly Islands.

In addition, China bristles at America's longstanding ties with Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as its own territory. The U.S. ship transits through the Taiwan Strait, which divides China and Taiwan, are viewed by Beijing as provocative.