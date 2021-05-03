Sheriff: Allow adult charges for animal cruelty by juveniles

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi sheriff says he wants to change state law after he was unable to file criminal charges against a child accused of torturing a dog.

“The law in our state, as it stands right now, is that no person that has not reached the age of 13 can be charged with any crime,” Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told WREG-TV.

Officials say a Tate County juvenile confessed to tying an electrical cord around the dog's neck and setting it on fire.

The Labrador retriever, named Buddy, was found April 22 and is being cared for by the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Tunica Humane Society Director Sandy Williams wrote on Facebook on Sunday that Buddy continued to improve after getting skin grafts on Friday.

“The swelling in his face continues to go down, she wrote. ”He is beginning to look like a dog again."

Williams said she was unaware that under Mississippi law, the juvenile who admitted to burning Buddy can't be prosecuted.