Sheriff contracts COVID-19, still plans to fight mandates

GOLDENDALE, Wash. (AP) — A Southwest Washington state sheriff who has been especially vocal in his opposition to pandemic restrictions recently contracted COVID-19, was hospitalized and is relying on oxygen.

The experience hasn’t changed Sheriff Bob Songer’s stance, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. He said this week that he doesn’t know how he caught the coronavirus, but in late July he experienced symptoms including a headache, runny nose and difficulty breathing.

His diagnosis led to a five-day hospital stint. Songer, 76, said he’s back home now and using oxygen.

Songer chalked up his oxygen use to an array of lung issues, including chronic pulmonary issues and being a smoker for 50 years — not solely to COVID-19.

Songer said when he returns to work he will continue to challenge pandemic restrictions that he calls government overreach.

“Bottom line is: I beat it. And I did it without taking vaccinations, without getting my shot, without none of that nonsense,” he said. “And that’s my decision. I make that decision. Not the government.”