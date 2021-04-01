Sheriff fires detective over tactics that led to shooting

Chilcott was wanted for theft, a nonviolent crime, and a sheriff’s supervisor that morning had refused to authorize a pursuit because the crimes weren’t serious enough to warrant the risk to the public, according to documents obtained by The Seattle Times.

Alvarez and Lerum said they came upon Chilcott while he was parked and smoking a cigarette. Despite a bulletin that Chilcott was hostile to law enforcement and driving a truck that would easily outrun their undercover SUV, Alvarez drove up to him, according to the sheriff’s letter.

Witnesses say Alvarez rammed the Raptor, pushing it onto some roadside boulders, where it became high-centered and disabled.

According to the sheriff’s letter and an investigation done by the Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team, the detectives then used a hammer and their handguns to break out glass in the truck as Chilcott, who was unarmed, tried unsuccessfully to drive away.

The police investigation report noted the deputies were left with minor cuts from struggling with Chilcott before they both shot him in the head, saying they feared for their lives if Chilcott succeeded in freeing the truck.