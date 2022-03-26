 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sheriff: Jail is crumbling around the inmates and guards

  • 0

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says that he and his staff are doing everything they can to keep their jail from falling apart.

Falling ceiling tiles, broken security cameras, busted pipes, and other signs of decay are all visible from inside the Adams County Jail, WLBT-TV reported.

Some repairs have been made, but what is really needed is major reconstruction, Sheriff Travis Patten said. The jail was built in the mid-1970s, and was not built correctly, in his opinion, he said.

Common issues include bricks falling off the outside of the building, water and sewage leaks because of inmates clogging toilets, ripped down security cameras, broken cell locks, and mold growing in all corners of the jail.

“Modern jails have cut offs in their toilets, we don’t have that here,” he said. “So if one toilet gets stopped up, it could flood the whole system out and cause water to come from the third story all the way down to the basement.”

People are also reading…

Whenever damage occurs, Patten says the county board of supervisors gives money to the department to fix it — but he says it’s only a patch on the larger problem.

Something needs to be done to keep both staff and inmates safe, the sheriff said.

“We have so many blind spots and things that can occur,” Patten said. “But the real issue operationally is the fact that if a fire was to break out, we would have to go to all the cells individually and unlock them with a key.”

Ultimately, Patten said he hopes to get more money from either the state or the county to fix the issues.

“The first responsibility is with the board of supervisors,” State Rep. Robert Johnson said, adding that he hopes they would “handle the situation so criminals are off the streets and less money would be spent on maintenance in the long run.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLBT-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets US troops stationed near Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News