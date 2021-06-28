 Skip to main content
Sheriff Joe Lombardo kicks off campaign for Nevada governor
AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo formally kicked off his campaign for governor on Monday, telling an audience of supporters in Las Vegas that he believed it was time to rid Nevada of “one-party rule” by unseating Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“Single-party rule has led to politicians focusing on felons' rights, prioritizing criminals over victims, weakening penalties for crimes and handcuffing the police. That is not sustainable behavior for any state, let alone a state that relies so heavily on tourism,” he said at Rancho High School, his alma mater.

Lombardo confirmed he was running late last month but officially launched his campaign before embarking on a tour across the state with stops planned in Reno, Carson City, Winnemucca, Elko and Ely.

He's running in a Republican primary that's already attracted North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, who recently left the Democratic Party to become a Republican, and Joey Gilbert, a northern Nevada attorney who has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election. Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller is considering a run as well and has been making recent appearances before rural GOP groups ahead of any official decision.

