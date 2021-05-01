 Skip to main content
Sheriff's Office: 2 killed in Albuquerque chase ID'd
AP

Sheriff's Office: 2 killed in Albuquerque chase ID'd

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victims of a double homicide involving a car chase in metro Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said one of the victims was 22-year-old Anthony Vigil and that the other was a 15-year-old boy. The boy's name was not released.

Both were found dead April 19 with apparent gunshot wounds following a roll-over crash in a dark-colored sedan.

According to the Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported seeing a white sedan occupied by two or three people chasing the other car and also observing shots being fired at the vehicle that crashed in southwest Albuquerque.

The office did not release additional information about the circumstances of the chase or shooting, including any possible motive. Investigators are “pursuing every lead to bring the involved individuals to justice," it said.

