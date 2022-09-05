Shooting involving Denver area officer shuts down I-25

DENVER (AP) — Authorities in Colorado shut down a heavily-traveled interstate just north of Denver on Monday morning after a police officer was involved in a shooting.
The Thornton Police Department said a man was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries following the shooting along Interstate-25. The road was reported to be closed in both directions at about 8 a.m.
Police said the investigation was in its early stages and no further details were released. Thornton is a suburb of Denver with about 140,000 people.