Shot incentives offered in Alabama despite state refusal

“There are those who believe that government should mandate the vaccine or that we should bribe people to take it. That’s not going to happen in my state, no matter how many times the media ask me,” wrote Ivey, who was vaccinated in public months ago.

Ivey, who previously said it was “time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks” for the worsening rise in cases, wrote that “those who are pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine are reckless and causing great harm to people."

"The unvaccinated folks are being lied to, and that is just plum sad.” Ivey said in the piece.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 1,033, a jump of 185%, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. There were 345 new cases per 100,000 people in Alabama over the past two weeks, which ranks seventh in the country for new cases.

While relatively few people are now wearing face masks in public in the state despite its low vaccination rate, Harris told a news conference that people without vaccinations should continue covering their mouth and nose in public. Harris said he does not expect the state to issue another order requiring masks.

Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations are still far below the levels from December and January, but Harris said the growth in cases right now is “unprecedented.”

