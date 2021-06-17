Should Joe Biden be interfering in Northern Ireland?

President Joe Biden is known to be proud of his Irish roots. This connection has been a cause for celebration in the Republic of Ireland and concern in the U.K. The debate over the Northern Ireland protocol formed a large part of discussions at the recent G7 summit. What do the people in Northern Ireland think, do they welcome Joe Biden's comments on the border? Interviews with experts and people on the streets of Derry/Londonderry, Ireland to find out what they think of Joe Biden's Irish roots and his role in these discussions.