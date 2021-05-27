Should the Tokyo Olympics be postponed again?

The Tokyo Olympic Games are fast approaching, but will they be postponed again? The Japanese authorities say the games will continue as planned, but the general public in Japan are less enthusiastic. An expert explains some of the risks at play.
