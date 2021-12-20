 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Shreveport mayor seeks 13% raises for all city employees

  • 0

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Officials in northwest Louisiana's largest city are now proposing 13% raises for all city employees.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the proposal Friday after City Council members on Tuesday rejected a plan to give 13% raises to only police and fire workers on a 3-3 split.

Local news outlets report Perkins and council member Tabatha Taylor said they would present the plan at a Dec. 28 council meeting, aiming for a vote in January.

Employees of other departments had protested that it is unfair for only police officers and firefighters to get a big raise under the earlier plan, proposed by three council members, while other city workers would get only a 2.75% raise.

Council members who proposed the raise cited departures of police officers and firefighters. Those who opposed it complained they were not consulted about the plan.

Perkins said federal officials told him that federal coronavirus relief money, which has swelled city coffers, can be used for raises. After that money runs out, Perkins said the city would use its general fund surplus and increasing sales tax revenue to support the spending on its more than 2,000 employees.

People are also reading…

The mayor told reporters that city employees haven’t received a significant raise in 10 years. He said they deserve a pay bump, citing work during the COVID-19 pandemic and a winter storm earlier this year.

““Each and every one of them are essential to the operations of our city,” Perkins said. “They are the backbone of Shreveport, and that couldn’t be more apparent than during our most tumultuous times.”

Taylor stood with Michael Blow, an employee who told council members Tuesday that he only made $13.71 an hour after decades.

“I’ve been here 30 years and I haven’t seen much of a difference," Blow told the City Council last week. "I moved from the Street and Drainage Department to the Water Department and that’s how I got a raise, but it’s been hard. We need money too.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump's highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.

Watch Now: Related Video

Antarctic Ice Marathon sees new women's record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News