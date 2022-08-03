 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Shri Thanedar wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Michigan's 13th Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shri Thanedar wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Michigan's 13th Congressional District.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

