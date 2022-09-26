 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Signature numbers debated in Arizona voucher challenge

  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of a massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system said Monday that public school advocates have failed to file enough valid signatures to temporarily block the law ahead of a proposed 2024 ballot referendum.

But the grassroots group said they “will await accurate numbers” from the Secretary of State’s office regarding their challenge to the Republican-backed law that incentives families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools.

“To be clear, there are no official numbers until the Secretary of State says there are, and the Secretary’s office is still in the early stages of carrying out its statutory obligation to review petition sheets,” Beth Lewis, executive director of Save Our Schools Arizona, said in a statement.

The group formed when a similar expansion passed in 2017 and was successfully challenged at the polls.

People are also reading…

Lewis had announced Friday that the group had turned in 141,714 signatures in an effort to block the private school voucher expansion signed into law by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in July.

The law extends the program to every child in the state.

If a review finds that Save Our Schools Arizona has met the requirement for nearly 119,000 valid signatures — and if those signatures survive any court challenges filed by voucher backers — it will remain blocked until the November 2024 election.

The Goldwater Institute, a conservative and libertarian public policy think tank in Phoenix, said Save Our Schools “submitted just 88,866 signatures, according to petition sheets made available by the Secretary of State’s office” and has “fallen significantly short of the requisite 118,843 signatures needed to overturn the reform via ballot referendum.”

Victor Riches, president and CEO of the Goldwater Institute, said “the preliminary results make it clear: Arizona families have rejected special interests’ attempts to take away their ability to choose the education that best meets their child’s unique needs.”

Although about a third of Arizona students qualify for the existing voucher program — mainly those living in low-income areas — only about 12,000 students statewide currently use the system.

The expansion Ducey signed will let every parent in Arizona take public money now sent to the K-12 public school system and use it to pay for their children’s private school tuition, homeschool materials or other education costs.

Arizona already has the most expansive education options in the nation and will have the most comprehensive voucher system if the law takes effect.

An estimated 60,000 currently-enrolled private school students and about 38,000 homeschooled students would immediately be eligible for up to $7,000 per year, although a small number already get vouchers.

All 1.1 million students who attend traditional district and charter schools would also qualify to leave their public schools and receive money to attend private schools.

Lewis and other opponents of the program say they worry that as much as $1 billion could be lost from the public school system funding. K-12 schools currently get about $8 billion a year in state funding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

A federal appeals court is allowing the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling Wednesday clears the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they evaluate whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago. The appeals court note that Trump presented no evidence that he had declassified the records. Trump claimed in a Fox News Interview Wednesday that “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify" material just by saying “It’s declassified” and "even by thinking about it."

Celebrities coming back to White House after Trump drought

Celebrities coming back to White House after Trump drought

Big-name celebrities are coming back to the White House after boycotting America's most famous address under Donald Trump. Rocker Elton John is bringing his farewell tour to the South Lawn on Friday at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Singer James Taylor strummed his guitar and sang at the White House last week to open an event celebrating a new health care and climate change law. Younger pop stars like singer Olivia Rodrigo and South Korean boy band BTS have visited. And Biden has resumed the tradition of hosting a White House reception for the artists receiving honors from the Kennedy Center.

On Ukraine, Russia repeats insistence that it had no choice

On Ukraine, Russia repeats insistence that it had no choice

Russia has told the world that it has “no choice” but to take military action in Ukraine. After days of denunciations of Russia at the prominent diplomatic gathering, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sought to shift the focus to Washington. His speech centered on a claim that the United States and its allies are aggressively undermining the international system that the U.N. represents. The West maintains that it's Russia doing that. Invoking history ranging from the U.S. war in Iraq in the early 2000s to the 20th-century Cold War, Lavrov portrayed the U.S. as a bully

Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate race

Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate race

North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd is leaning into his support for abortion restrictions and his allegiance to former President Donald Trump as Democrats fight for an elusive victory in the Southern swing state. Democratic optimism remains tempered given the state’s recent red tilt. But Democratic officials believe Budd's candidacy gives them a real chance at flipping a Senate seat — and the balance of power in Washington — this fall. Budd appeared alongside Trump at a rally in Wilmington Friday night, where the former president praised the candidate as “a conservative, America First all-star in Congress” and urged his supporters to turn out to vote.

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral

A man has set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo in an apparent protest of the planned state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe. Kyodo News agency says the man sustained extensive burns but was conscious and told police he set himself on fire. A note found with him said he opposed Abe's state funeral. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is in New York for the U.N. General Assembly meeting. The planned state funeral has become increasingly unpopular. Abe was one of the most divisive leaders in postwar Japanese politics because of his revisionist view of wartime history and support for a stronger military.

Bills would curtail objections at future Jan. 6 vote counts

Bills would curtail objections at future Jan. 6 vote counts

Members of Congress have officially objected to the results in four of the last six presidential elections. The partisan practice has been legal for more than a century but became more fraught after a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol last year. In an effort to prevent another Jan. 6, 2021, bills moving through the House and the Senate would make it harder to lodge those objections when Congress counts the electoral votes in a joint session after a presidential election. The language is part of a larger effort to overhaul the 19th century Electoral Count Act.

Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests

Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia. It's an unpopular step that sparked rare protests across the country and led to almost 1,200 arrests. Putin's order follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. It’s the first mobilization in Russia since World War II. Western backers of Ukraine derided the move as an act of weakness. The Russian leader warned the West he isn’t bluffing about using everything at his disposal to protect Russian territory. This appeared to be a veiled reference to his nuclear arsenal.

US Senate candidates in Louisiana release new campaign ads

US Senate candidates in Louisiana release new campaign ads

With midterm elections just weeks away, Louisiana’s likely front-runners in the U.S. Senate race have released new TV ads. Republican Sen. John Kennedy is seeking a second term. He is up against former Navy fighter pilot and moderate Democrat Luke Mixon. Both are hoping to reach more voters and get people to the polls Nov. 8. Sen. Kennedy's new ad touts his voting record. He says it includes bills to cut taxes, “secure the border” and “stand up to China.” In Mixon's ad, he promises to codify the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. He describes Kennedy's politics as “extremism.”

Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack

Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack

House Democrats are voting this week on changes to a 19th century law for certifying presidential elections. The measure is their strongest legislative response yet to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. A vote to overhaul the Electoral Count Act is expected Wednesday. A bipartisan group of senators is moving forward with a similar bill. The Senate Rules Committee will vote on its version of the legislation next week. Lawmakers in both parties have said they want to change the arcane law before it is challenged again.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon confirms 'Prime early access sale' for October

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News