 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sinema, Kelly vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial
View Comments
AP

Sinema, Kelly vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial ended Saturday with an acquittal as both of Arizona's two Democratic senators voted in a majority that fell short of the two-thirds needed for conviction.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Trump “betrayed his oath willfully, as no president has before" and “incited a violent insurrection against his own government because he did not like the outcome of a free and fair election."

Sen. Mark Kelly said evidence demonstrated that Trump incited the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and did it “with the intention of overturning the decision of the voters of Arizona." Kelly added that Trump "then did nothing to stop it because he hoped it would be successful."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 13

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
National Politics

Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most every senator has pledged to listen to the evidence in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, but most minds were likely made up before the trial began. Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection, and that appears unlikely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News