Singapore announces plans to decriminalize gay sex

A group of German air force fighter jets has landed in Singapore as part of a marathon bid to fly them some 12,800 kilometers (8,000 miles) from their home base to Southeast Asia in just 24 hours. The exercise comes at a time of tensions between China and the U.S. and its allies over Taiwan and demonstrates the ability for a European nation to move air power quickly to the region. The six Eurofighter jets are accompanied by four transport aircraft and three tankers. They made stops along the way for refueling, inspection and rotations of pilots. Germany’s air force, the Luftwaffe, said one of the jets was fixed in the Middle East on Tuesday and another was held back.