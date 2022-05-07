 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sinn Fein set for historic win in Northern Ireland election

  • Updated
  • 0

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein was widely expected to become the largest group in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time, giving it the right to the post of first minister in Belfast, as vote-counting in this week's local election resumed Saturday.

A Sinn Fein win would bring its ultimate goal of a united Ireland a step closer. It would be a milestone for a party long linked to the Irish Republican Army, a paramilitary group that used bombs, bullets and other violence to try to take Northern Ireland out of U.K. rule during decades of unrest, battling against the British Army and Royal Ulster Constabulary, as well as Protestant Loyalist paramilitaries, who contributed to the violence.

But Sinn Fein has kept unification out of the spotlight this year during a campaign that has been dominated by more immediate concerns, namely the skyrocketing cost of living. Party leaders have indicated there will be no immediate moves for a referendum on a united Ireland, and no constitutional change would take place until voters decide on it.

People are also reading…

With more than two-thirds of 90 seats counted so far, results on Saturday showed that Sinn Fein has 21 seats, while the Democratic Unionist Party, which has been the largest in the Northern Ireland Assembly for two decades, has 19.

The centrist Alliance Party, which doesn't identify as either nationalist or unionist, has seen support surge and is set to be the other big winner of this year's local U.K. elections. It has 14 seats so far.

Unionist parties have led the government since Northern Ireland was formed as a Protestant-majority state in 1921.

While a Sinn Fein win would be a historic shift that shows diluting support for unionist parties, it's far from clear what happens next.

Under a mandatory power-sharing system created by the 1998 peace agreement that ended decades of Catholic-Protestant conflict, the jobs of first minister and deputy first minister are split between the biggest unionist party and the largest nationalist one. Both posts must be filled for a government to function, but the Democratic Unionist Party has suggested it might not serve under a Sinn Fein first minister.

The DUP has also said it will refuse to join a new government unless there are major changes to post-Brexit border arrangements, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, that are opposed by many unionists.

The post-Brexit rules, which took effect after Britain left the European Union, have imposed customs and border checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. The arrangement was designed to maintain an open border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, a key pillar of the peace process.

But it angered unionists, who maintain that the new checks have created a barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. that undermines their British identity.

In February, the DUP's Paul Givan resigned as first minister as post-Brexit tensions triggered a fresh political crisis in Northern Ireland.

Polling expert John Curtice, a professor of political science at the University of Strathclyde, said the Northern Ireland results from the local elections Thursday are a legacy of Brexit.

“The unionist vote has fragmented because of the divisions within the community over whether or not the Northern Ireland Protocol is something that can be amended satisfactorily or whether it needs to be scrapped,” he wrote on the BBC website.

Persuading the DUP to join a new government will pose a headache for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he added. Johnson's own Conservative party lost at least 450 seats in this week's local election.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the party wanted to work “in partnership with others.”

“That is the only way we will achieve much, much more for people here, whether in terms of the cost-of-living crisis or trying to fix our health service," she said.

She also said with regard to Irish unification, there would be no constitutional change until voters decide on it.

Still, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald indicated Friday that planning for any unity referendum could come within the next five years.

The full results of Thursday's local election, which uses a system of proportional representation, were expected later in the weekend.

Northern Ireland's new legislators will meet next week to try to form an executive body. If none can be formed within six months, the administration will collapse, triggering a new election and more uncertainty.

Follow all AP stories on post-Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a more limited role and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by. 

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race. Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term. He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.” Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Jailed Indiana GOP candidate, charged with killing wife, wins primary election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News