AP

Sioux City ponders using relief funds for employee bonuses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sioux City is considering spending $250,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to provide a $300 bonus to city employees a little more than a week before Christmas.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Monday. City Manager Bob Padmore had urged council members in May to devote most of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief dollars to infrastructure projects. The city now expects to receive $40.6 million.

City documents said that Mayor Bob Scott and the four other council members are seeking the $250,000 to provide a one-time payment of $300 to current full-time and permanent part-time employees. If approved, employees would get the payment Dec. 17.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said city employees did work under “extraordinary circumstances.”

“I think we’re reviewing it and we’re going to vote on it based on the city employees going the extra mile during the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure we were giving and providing excellent service to our citizens,” Moore said. “Many of them had to work in an environment that was challenging."

