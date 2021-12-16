 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sisolak appoints Cano Burkhead as Nevada lieutenant governor

  • 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former high school principal who taught English and Spanish and once ran as a Democrat for state Legislature is Nevada’s new lieutenant governor.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday introduced Lisa Cano Burkhead, the daughter of immigrants — a former Las Vegas Strip blackjack dealer and a seamstress — who then fielded reporters’ questions in two languages and said she intends to run to retain her position next year in what is expected to be a hard-fought midterm election in a battleground state.

“I plan to be a voice for educators, students and parents, those that we want to prioritize if we want to move Nevada forward,” Cano Burkhead said. “I think we can get so much work done if I have a full term.”

Sisolak, a first-term Democrat, praised Cano Burkhead for her 25 years of experience as a teacher and school administrator in the troubled Las Vegas-area school district, and said he expects her to be a change agent in state government.

“We can’t keep doing things the same way and expect different results,” Sisolak said. “Lisa has proven that she could turn around schools. Her practices and innovation have demonstrated that they work.”

People are also reading…

Cano Burkhead, 50, succeeds former Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, who resigned in August to accept a position with the White House. She has also served on the Paradise Town Board in Clark County and ran for the state Assembly in 2002.

Her appointment ends months of speculation about Sisolak’s choice to succeed Marshall and complicates the campaigns of politicians already running for lieutenant governor next year.

Four Republicans have announced they’ll run: Former state treasurer Dan Schwartz, perennial candidate Mack Miller, businessman John Miller and Las Vegas City Council member Stavros Anthony.

Two Democrats, Henderson Mayor Debra March and Nevada Democratic Rural Caucus Chairwoman Kimi Cole, have announced they’re running.

The lieutenant governor position is part-time, with responsibilities including presiding over the state Senate when the Legislature is in session and chairing the Nevada Commission on Tourism.

Metz, who reported from Carson City, Nevada, is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators in New Mexico on Saturday approved an overhaul of the state’s three congressional districts that would reshape a southern district in an oil-production region traditionally dominated by Republicans.

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to hear Tuesday from a former state employee at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City bar calls out Jackson Mahomes: 'We'll survive your ego'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News