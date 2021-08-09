Sisolak blasts local official's racist remark about his wife

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak rebuked comments made about his wife by a rural county commissioner who alleged that her Chinese ancestry should raise suspicions as the state retightens restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Democratic governor on Monday said that the remarks were racist and called on Republican officials to denounce them.

Nye County Commissioner Donna Cox said without evidence on Tuesday that Sisolak's wife, Kathy Ong Sisolak, had family in China profiting from selling pandemic-related items, echoing a recurrent conspiracy theory espoused by anti-Sisolak, anti-mask mandate activists.

“She is Chinese. And you put two and two together. ... Is there any better reason in the world to want to do a mask mandate? That’s a direct conflict of interest. I think maybe he should step aside. He shouldn’t even be involved in this," she added.

Cox also referenced “Agenda 21” — a 1992 United Nations planning paper that some conspiracy theorists in the Patriot Movement falsely claim substantiates designs to establish a totalitarian “New World Order.” After her remarks, the commission decided to flout Sisolak's statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces.