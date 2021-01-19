Sisolak calls to diversify Nevada's tourism-reliant economy

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak outlined plans Tuesday to spur job growth and attract new industries to Nevada as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the state’s tourism-driven economy.

In his prerecorded State of the State address, the first-term Democrat proposed investing heavily in job training, infrastructure and renewable energy to stimulate Nevada's economy both during and after the pandemic. He described the virus as “challenging,” “excruciating” and “unprecedented” for families and businesses, said it was urgent that students to return to school for in-person learning and conceded that the struggle was far from over.

“It’s not enough to just aim for a full reopening of our current economy. We must look forward to the kind of economy that will let our state prosper in the future," the governor said.

Since March, the coronavirus has infected more than 1 out of every 12 Nevadans and laid off almost as many workers. The state relies heavily on tourism and hospitality to power its economy and underwrite spending, but with overall visitor volume down in Las Vegas, it has faced one of the nation’s most severe budget crises.