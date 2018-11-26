Try 3 months for $3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve (SHEE'-vee) will help lead Nevada governor-elect Steve Sisolak's transition team.

Sisolak's campaign announced Monday that Titus would serve as the team's chair. She represents Las Vegas, the Strip and surrounding areas in Congress and backed Sisolak earlier this year in a contentious Democratic primary.

Schieve has served as Reno's nonpartisan mayor since 2014. She endorsed Sisolak in the race over Republican Adam Laxalt and will serve as Sisolak's transition team co-chair.

The other co-chair will be Barbara Buckley, who is the executive director of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

Buckley is a former legislator who served as the first female speaker of the state Assembly.

