Sisolak offers plan to slowly loosen COVID-19 restrictions

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada plans to gradually loosen its current coronavirus restrictions over the next three months before delegating decisions about business closures to local governments on May 1.

"The goal of this plan is to avoid a scenario where I have to come before all of you again and pause our efforts. I don’t want to do it,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a Thursday news conference.

The new plan contains a complex patchwork of industry-specific limits on capacity that Sisolak said were based on risk levels as characterized by health experts.

Restrictions put in place in November that Sisolak characterized as a “statewide pause” will begin being loosened on Feb. 15. Unless there is another surge or the new, more infectious coronavirus variants take hold, the state will mostly return to its pre-November coronavirus guidelines by March 15. If trends continue, state officials will cede some — but not all — decision-making power over coronavirus restrictions to local authorities by May 1, Sisolak said.