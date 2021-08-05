Sisolak orders students in Vegas, Reno areas to wear masks

This week, officials in Clark County said they are considering requiring all county employees to either get vaccinated or submit weekly COVID-19 tests. County lawmakers are studying the idea the before bringing it up for a discussion and vote in two weeks that could apply to more than 10,000 workers, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The move is similar to a requirement Gov. Steve Sisolak is imposing on more than 27,000 state workers.

The Nevada Hospital Association reports that in southern Nevada, where three-quarters of the state’s population lives, there are staffing shortages at five facilities. At least one hospital, Sunrise, has postponed elective surgeries because more coronavirus patients are taking up beds.

As of Aug. 2, there were 1,148 hospitalized people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Nevada and 67 hospitalized as suspected cases. There were 254 people in ICUs and 153 on ventilators.

While the bulk of the most recent surge has been in the Las Vegas area, hospitals in northern Nevada and rural areas are seeing a rise in coronavirus patients. The hospitalization rate in northern Nevada nearly doubled in the past week.

