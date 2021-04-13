Sisolak wades into reopening after giving counties control

“The governor’s speech sounds so much like other governors trying to hold onto their seats, one must wonder if these decisions are — or ever were — more about science or about politics,” she said in a statement to the newspaper.

Sisolak’s announcement comes before two days-worth of scheduled discussions over local reopening plans, during which county officials are presenting in front of a state task force that includes agency leaders and members of the governor’s COVID-19 response team.

A roadmap that he unveiled in February set May 1 as a target date by when state health officials planned to cede some decision-making power to local officials. It directed counties to prepare to set their own capacity caps, but said Nevada's statewide mask mandate would remain in effect.

That planning process has been playing out in county commission meetings throughout the state since.