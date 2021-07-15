Sitka officials urge wearing masks amid spike in virus cases

SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Masks are now required in city buildings in Sitka after a spike of 60 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.

“Mask up, whether you are vaccinated or not,” said Craig Warren, the emergency operations center incident commander. City officials said 18 of the 60 new cases were reported in people who were fully vaccinated.

City Administrator John Leach said masks will be required in city buildings “if social distancing of at least 6 feet or more between individuals cannot be maintained,” the Daily Sitka Sentinel reported.

The action comes after he said most citizens have done their part to help stop the virus' spread.

“I must take this action to ensure the safety of our community, help our recovering economy, safely welcome back tourism and allow our kids to get back to a normal school year,” Leach said in a statement.

City officials said in a statement that the spike is not the failure of the vaccine. They said the vaccine does not provide 100% protection, but does decrease the severity of the illness, reduce hospitalizations and decrease the risk of death.