Sixth Montana lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A sixth Montana lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19 during this year’s legislative session, COVID-19 panel chairman Sen. Jason Ellsworth said Tuesday.

The identity of the lawmaker was not released. The legislator is quarantining away from the capitol, according to a statement by Ellsworth.

The legislator was last in the capitol “within the past few days" and tested positive "within the past day," according to panel spokesperson Kyle Schmauch.

More than a month has elapsed since legislative leaders last confirmed a positive test among lawmakers.

COVID-19 testing for legislators and legislative staff is available inside the capitol on a weekly basis.

The Legislature's COVID-19 panel, tasked with addressing coronavirus-related rules during the session, has not met in over two months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.