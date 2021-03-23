 Skip to main content
Sixth Montana lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19
AP

Sixth Montana lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A sixth Montana lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19 during this year’s legislative session, COVID-19 panel chairman Sen. Jason Ellsworth said Tuesday.

The identity of the lawmaker was not released. The legislator is quarantining away from the capitol, according to a statement by Ellsworth.

The legislator was last in the capitol “within the past few days" and tested positive "within the past day," according to panel spokesperson Kyle Schmauch.

More than a month has elapsed since legislative leaders last confirmed a positive test among lawmakers.

COVID-19 testing for legislators and legislative staff is available inside the capitol on a weekly basis.

The Legislature's COVID-19 panel, tasked with addressing coronavirus-related rules during the session, has not met in over two months.

