AP

Sixth Wisconsin state senator won't seek reelection

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The list of retirements from the Wisconsin state Senate grew to six on Thursday, with 24-year-veteran Sen. Jerry Petrowski, of Marathon, announcing that he will not seek reelection.

Petrowski is the third Republican to announce plans not to seek another term, joining Sen. Kathy Bernier, of Chippewa Falls, and Sen. Roger Roth, of Appleton. Roth is running for lieutenant governor.

The Democrats not returning are Minority Leader Janet Bewley, of Mason, Janis Ringhand, of Evansville and Jon Erpenbach, of West Point.

Additionally, Republican Sen. Dale Kooyenga, of Brookfield, said this week he will not run again due to changes in his legislative district under new maps adopted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

In addition to the six senators, so far 13 members of the Assembly have announced plans not to run again in the fall.

Petrowski was first elected to the Assembly in 1998 and then the Senate in 2012. Petrowski, 71, noted the six of his northcentral Wisconsin district in announcing his retirement.

“I represent 91 towns, 26 villages, seven cities, and portions of 31 school districts – all across six counties," he said in a statement. “It is a sizable district and takes over 4 ½ hours to drive from one end to the other.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

