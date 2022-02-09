 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Slovenia to hold April 24 parliamentary vote amid divisions

  • 0

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia's president on Wednesday formally scheduled a parliamentary election for April 24.

The vote will test the popularity of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa amid political divisions in the small European Union nation.

President Borut Pahor said he has chosen earliest possible date envisaged by electoral law. He urged a non-divisive tone in the campaign and debates ahead of the vote.

“Political, ideological and other differences ... should divide us only as much as we can then recover as a community,” he said, according to the STA news agency.

The election will pit Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party and its allies against a coalition of left-leaning groups that have promised to join forces against the populist leader who has close ties to Hungary’s hard-line Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

A new player, businessman Robert Golob, has emerged as a serious opponent to Jansa after he took over leadership of a green party.

People are also reading…

Jansa came to power in March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic started. Critics at home have accused Jansa of curbing democratic freedoms and fostering divisive policies in the traditionally moderate nation of about 2 million people.

Jansa, a fierce anti-immigration politician, also has faced scrutiny within the 27-nation EU over complaints of pressure on the media in Slovenia.

The prime minister on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the new coronavirus with mild symptoms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden court pledge inspires Black law student

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News