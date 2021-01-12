Slow return to normal for some Kansas schools, bars

The vaccine rollout has been slowly gaining momentum in Kansas but hit a hiccup in Topeka, where Stormont Vail Health is looking into whether anyone not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine may have received one.

During a media briefing held Tuesday afternoon via Zoom, Robert Kenagy, Stormont’s president and CEO, addressed news that individuals not associated with the health system took advantage of an online vaccination scheduling tool provided to the system’s health care workers, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

He said it is possible someone not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine — based on the state’s vaccine rollout guidelines — may have become vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Department of Labor is warning that people who are using automatic phone dialers in an attempt to reach someone with the agency about their unemployment claim are jamming the system and making it difficult for others to get through, The Wichita Eagle reports.

Auto dialers don’t work with the phone system at KDOL and won’t allow a caller to connect with someone at the department, said Ryan Wright, special assistant to the acting secretary of labor and former secretary. It also creates problems for callers who aren’t using the automatic dialers.